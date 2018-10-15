HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A former Howard County officer plead guilty Monday to misconduct in officer for falsifying overtime documents and taking payments from the police department that he did not earn.

According to police, 41-year-old Clate Moton-Jackson of Sabillasville was charged with one misdemeanor count and was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

The investigation started in July 2017 when officials found out that Moton-Jackson provided false statements to the agency.

Internal affairs reviewed paperwork and noticed inconsistencies with his overtime documentation.

Moton-Jackson worked offsite as a computer crimes investigator in the digital forensics unit.

He was assigned to administrative duties when the investigation began.

“The case was later sent to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution through the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, as the two prosecutors have a reciprocal agreement to impartially handle some criminal matters involving police officers,” Howard County Police said in a press release.

The investigation revealed that at times Moton-Jackson said he was working, he hadn’t keyed into the building and wasn’t seen on video footage working.

He submitted false pay records totaling $27,000.

The 14-year veteran of the agency resigned on Oct. 14 as a part of his plea agreement.

