TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A gas leak was reported in the Rodgers Forge area Monday afternoon.

According to Baltimore County Public Schools, the gas leak has delayed dismissal for some students at Dumbarton Middle School and Rodgers Forge Elementary.

“We are asking parents and guardians to pick up walkers at those schools. Buses will depart schools as scheduled,’ the schools tweeted.

BGE crews are on scene and the leak has since been repaired.

UPDATE: GAS LEAK//IFO 204 Regester Ave//leak has been brought under control. Fire crews clearing. BGE remaining pin scene^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 15, 2018

