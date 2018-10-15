Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A gas leak was reported in the Rodgers Forge area Monday afternoon.

According to Baltimore County Public Schools, the gas leak has delayed dismissal for some students at Dumbarton Middle School and Rodgers Forge Elementary.

dumbarton middle Gas Leak Reported In Rodgers Forge Area, Delaying Dismissal At Nearby Schools

“We are asking parents and guardians to pick up walkers at those schools. Buses will depart schools as scheduled,’ the schools tweeted.

BGE crews are on scene and the leak has since been repaired.

