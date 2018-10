HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Washington County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home on October 11.

Thomas Peace Zaroe was last seen leaving his home in Hagerstown, wearing a grey hoodie, black gym shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Zaroe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sherriff’s Office at (240) 313-2170.

