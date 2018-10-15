ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) announced on Saturday that its computer system will stay offline for at least another two weeks due to a computer virus.

Officials announced on October 6 that nearly 600 staff and public library computers had been exposed to the Emotet virus, a malware infection caused by an email scam.

Anyone who had used the public computers since September 17 is being notified of the breach and infected machines have been taken out of service.

The library stated that, while there was no breach of customer information, they urge anyone who had used a public library computer to either make purchases, access bank accounts or enter other personal information should check their accounts for fraudulent activity and change their passwords.

On October 13, AACPL officials announced that the computers would likely remain unavailable for two weeks as Information Technology professionals are still working to permanently remove the virus.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this attack may have caused our customers,” said AACPL CEO, Hampton Auld. “Along with many organizations, we’ve discovered vulnerabilities through this breach and are taking comprehensive steps to prevent any future incidents.”

AACPL encourages anyone who believes they have been affected by the breach to visit the library’s consumer page for helpful resources.

