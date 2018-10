ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are on scene of a major crash on 695 near Route 702 in Rosedale. All traffic has been diverted to the shoulder.

At least one person was rescued from a vehicle involved in the crash, and taken from the scene by ambulance.

It is not yet known if there were any additional injuries reported.

Traffic on 695 is backed up all the way to Belair Rd.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook