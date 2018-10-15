BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore took a 32-year-old man into custody Monday evening after they say he shot at police multiple times while fleeing from officers. The man was reportedly holding a 3-year-old child when he was taken into custody.

This incident began just before 7:40 p.m., when Baltimore Police Department officers near Mount Clare junction heard gunfire. The Shot Spotter alert system notified officers that the shots were fired on James St.

Officers began searching the area, and saw a gold Ford mini-van speed away from the scene with its lights off.

The responding officers followed after the mini-van, and someone inside the vehicle reportedly shot at the officers.

While following the vehicle, the officers said they saw a man jump out of the vehicle, but they continued to follow the mini-van.

Again, someone inside the vehicle shot at the following officers.

The mini-van crashed a short time later, and the officers said a man came out of the driver’s side with a 3-year-old girl.

He was taken into custody, and police say they recovered a handgun. The suspect’s identify will not be released until he is formally charged.

Police say the 3 year-old will undergo an evaluation at a local hospital for any possible injuries she may have sustained.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook