MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people tried to break into a Mt. Airy home, but were surprised when the homeowner caught them mid-act.

Frederick County Police are investigating an attempted home invasion in Mt. Airy on Thursday at 9 p.m.

According to police, two men attempted to enter the home in the 1400 block of Village Oaks Court through an unsecured sliding door, but instead they were confronted the homeowner.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun.

But, the homeowner pushed the suspects out of the home before locking the door.

The suspects fled the area on foot.

They are described as two men in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Detective Michael Toste at (301) 600-3610 or email mtoste@frederickcountymd.gov.

