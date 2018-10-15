BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mo’s Seafood will pay a $1 million settlement to 34 former employees for unpaid or underpaid wages.

According to a release from the employees’ attorney, the wait staff and kitchen staff employees claimed there were “minimum wage and overtime violations, and unlawful deductions from their tips,” which violated federal and state wage and hour law.

Also part of the settlement is that Mo’s Seafood will continue to deny liability.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by employees who worked at six Mo’s restaurants in the Baltimore area.

