  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Mo's Seafood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mo’s Seafood will pay a $1 million settlement to 34 former employees for unpaid or underpaid wages.

According to a release from the employees’ attorney, the wait staff and kitchen staff employees claimed there were “minimum wage and overtime violations, and unlawful deductions from their tips,” which violated federal and state wage and hour law.

Also part of the settlement is that Mo’s Seafood will continue to deny liability.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by employees who worked at six Mo’s restaurants in the Baltimore area.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s