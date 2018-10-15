BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Catherine Pugh has designated Monday, Oct. 15 as Fanny Jackson Coppin Day in Baltimore.

Coppin was the first African-American woman to become a school principal and school superintendent in the United States.

The mayor led a ceremony at Coppin State University Monday morning.

“It’s an awesome day,” Pugh said. “Coppin State University is named in her honor — an educator and a former slave who was freed and went on to change education for African-Americans throughout this country.”

University president Dr. Maria Thompson calls Coppin an unknown pioneer.

“Most people do not know her story,” Thompson said. “She not only was a teacher, she was a principal and superintendent of a school district.”

“Consider she was born a slave,” she added, “so this is a very improbable story. Yet she was one of the pioneers of american education.”

Fanny is an inspiration to the students at Coppin State.

“When I think of Fanny Jackson Coppin, I think of sacrifice and pride,’ said James Young IV, a senior. “.She fought for others.”

Coppin died in 1913.

After her death, a teacher training school was named in her honor. The Fanny Jackson Coppin Normal School is now Coppin State University.

“It’s so important to acknowledge the contributions of Fanny Jackson Coppin to education, not just in Baltimore but also the united state in general,” Thompson said.

Coppin was also a missionary, spending a decade doing missionary work in South Africa.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook