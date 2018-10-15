PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police Department officer is now behind bars after police say he raped a woman during a traffic stop.

Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the force, has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and second-degree assault.

According to police, Macklin pulled over a vehicle early Thursday morning on University Boulevard in Langley Park.

During the traffic stop, Macklin reportedly forced the woman to perform a sex act while they were sitting in her car in a nearby parking lot.

Police say Macklin was “on-duty, in uniform, and driving a marked police cruiser at the time.”

Investigators are not sure why Macklin targeted this woman, but believe there may be other victims.

Authorities would like to talk to anyone who has information on this officer, or who may have had a similar experience with him. You can call investigators at (301) 772-4795.

