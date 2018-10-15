  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington say a man “posing as a driver of a vehicle for hire” sexually assaulted a passenger.

Citing a Metropolitan Police Department release, news outlets report a man got in the suspect’s SUV around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The release says the suspect stopped the car and assaulted the man on the 1300 block of H Street Northeast, a popular nightlife stretch home to a variety of bars, restaurants and theaters. It’s unclear how far they had traveled before stopping.

Police are looking for the suspect, who they say is responsible for first-degree sexual assault. It’s unclear for which service he was driving or claiming to drive.

The victim’s condition is unclear.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with info can call police at 202-727 9099.

