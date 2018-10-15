DARLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Seven roosters were rescued Sunday after they were dumped on the side of a Harford County roadway.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy and two dispatchers helped an animal control officer collect the roosters.

What happens when somebody dumps 7 roosters on the side of the road on a day with only one Animal Control Officer working? Teamwork! With help from a deputy and two dispatchers, all 7 roosters were rounded up by ACO Krejci yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nF0JcMDB0p — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 15, 2018

Dispatch received the call around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to spokesman Kyle Andersen.

The roosters were dumped in the 2200 block of Prince Road in Darlington.

The roosters were taken to the Humane Society after they were corralled.

There’s no other information available at this time.

