DARLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Seven roosters were rescued Sunday after they were dumped on the side of a Harford County roadway.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy and two dispatchers helped an animal control officer collect the roosters.
Dispatch received the call around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to spokesman Kyle Andersen.
The roosters were dumped in the 2200 block of Prince Road in Darlington.
The roosters were taken to the Humane Society after they were corralled.
There’s no other information available at this time.
