BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore plans to fund a team of unarmed guards who would be stationed on busy intersections where squeegee kids work.

These guards will reportedly be watching out for the both squeegee kids and drivers.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about how the street corner security will work.

In a city of record breaking violent crime, and a raging opioid epidemic, it’s somehow Baltimore’s so called “squeegee boys” who’ve broken into headlines again and again during the past year.

Even drawing the attention of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, when her interaction with a squeegee kid went viral in January.

Now, the groups of kids and young adults who earn a few bucks on the city’s busiest street corners are getting babysitters.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore has revealed plans to pay for a team of unarmed guards stationed where the squeegee kids work.

The plans would be for the safety of both the squeegee groups and drivers.

When asked about the plan on Monday, Mayor Pugh did not say whether she was for or against hiring guards.

“We’re working on sustainable solutions, because you’ve got to get people working, you’ve got to address their issues, whether it’s dropping out of school or trying to get a job,” Pugh said.

The Downtown Partnership was not available to talk about their guard program on Monday.

