A few areas of light rain today and tonight will come to an end ,as a cold front will cross the region later tonight. Breezy and dry but sunny weather returns tomorrow. Another cold front will cross the region later on Wednesday and yet another one on Saturday. Some very chilly air will move in and many areas north of the city will see the first frost of the fall by Friday morning and again on Monday morning. Time to think about protecting those tender plants later this week, or bringing those tropicals indoors for the season. More on those chances later this week. Its fall, and our normal tempertures are dropping each week now. Bob Turk