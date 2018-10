BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Police are looking for a critical missing child Tuesday night.

Da’von Gillard is 11-years-old, 4’5″ and 85 lbs. He was last seen at his home at 4304 Tucker Circle, Baltimore, Md.

Police believe he is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and grey Nike shoes and has a black book bag.

Police are asking to call with information immediately at 410-307-2020 or dial 911.

