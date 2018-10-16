  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Archdiocese of Washington has released the names of more than two dozen clergy members it says have been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors.

The archdiocese posted the list of priests on its website late Monday. All of the 31 priests were employed by the archdiocese, and many have already died. Three of the listed priests were religious order or non-diocesan priests who served in archdiocese parishes or schools.

The list includes several priests who were accused of abuse and convicted, and some who were accused, “treated” and return to work only to be accused again. Some were removed from their clerical positions or the ministry at some point.

The archdiocese website says the list will be updated if warranted. The list comes days after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals.

Read the full list here. 

