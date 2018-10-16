BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hope you don’t have anywhere to go Saturday — or if you do that you can walk there.

The Baltimore Running Festival is this weekend and those who live in Baltimore City know that it means the city is basically shut down for most of Saturday.

Road closures can be expected from about 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. for various areas depending on the runners’ pace.

The festival offers both a marathon and a half marathon for runners.

Both elite runners and walkers can participate in the Baltimore marathon.

The marathon will begin at 8 a.m. at Paca and Camden streets. The finish line is McKeldin Square at the Inner Harbor.

The half marathon will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Light and Pratt streets and will also end at McKeldin Square.

There’s also a 5K and a team relay available for runners and walkers.

SEE MORE: 2018 Baltimore Marathon Map | Baltimore Half Marathon Map

Many Baltimoreans take the opportunity of being locked into their block to enjoy watching the racers — or walking to their destinations.

MTA will still be running buses, but some routes will be diverted.

From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., the MTA will divert the following routes numbers: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 31, 35, 36, 40, 48, 64, 91 and 98.

For more on closures, click here. Find the latest information on the race here.

