BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person had died following a triple shooting near Penn-North in Baltimore.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, near Pennsylvania Ave. and W. North Ave.

Three men were shot and taken to area hospitals, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Comments
  1. Brittany Lopez says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    three men people?

    Reply Report comment

