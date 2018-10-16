NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured four others in Cecil County Tuesday morning.

Police say that 28-year-old Kimberly Morgan, of Chester, Pa., was driving on MD 213 at 5:30 a.m., when her white Mitsubishi Galant crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.

The Galant crashed into a Mazda pick-up truck that was towing a small boat on a trailer. A Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck then drove into the trailer.

The boat flew into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the Galant, Morgan, was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger was taken to Christiana Hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 53-year-old Richard Gestewitz, of Charlestown, Md., and his passenger, 70-year-old Charles Sutton, of North East, Md., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Silverado and Cobalt were also hospitalized following the crash.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Charges are pending.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook