ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — An elderly woman is in serious condition from smoke inhalation after she was rescued from a house fire in Essex Tuesday night.

Three police officers who arrived at the scene are also in serious condition from smoke inhalation as well.

Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted out that a rescue was underway at around 8:30 p.m.

#BCoFD DWELLING FIRE w/RESCUE//4 Russell Frost Ct.//smoke crews discovered smoke showing in a single family home. 1 elderly female rescued in serious condition being transported to hospital. Nothing further at this time d/t 8:19pm^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 17, 2018

Neighbors saw smoke coming from the home at around 8:30 p.m. and were the first to enter and rescue the elderly woman on the ground.

They reportedly broke down the door and pulled the woman out.

The three police officers, who arrived on the scene before firefighters, went into the home to try and extinguish the fire in the back bedroom.

A volunteer fire company went into the home’s basement and were able to rescue the pets inside the home.

