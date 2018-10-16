BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man who authorities say is responsible for nine fatal overdoses, and 18 other overdoses, has been sentenced.

Karon Elijah Peoples was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a heroin distribution conspiracy.

According to a release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, Peoples admitted that nine fatal overdose victims and 18 overdose survivors got their heroin from him.

Peoples’ plea agreement states that he sold between nine and 10 kilograms of heroin to people who would travel to Baltimore.

The investigation into Peoples began in the fall of 2017, when police found that he was selling “significant quantities” of heroin.

Investigators even did undercover buys from him.

In December 2017, search warrants were issued at his home, his vehicle, and a stash location on West Lexington St. in Baltimore.

Authorities report finding 900 grams of heroin, $405,156 in cash in a blue checkered Louis Vuitton bag, a Rolex watch, a money counter, and digital scales and other drug paraphernalia at the stash location.

Police later seized 49 cell phones from Peoples, and found hundreds of texts between Peoples and customers. The text messages show he began selling heroin in May 2015.

The Harford County Narcotics Task Force and DEA, along with other agencies, were able to link People with 27 overdose victims from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

