COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Natural Light has come out with a keg-like 77-pack of beer and Maryland’s comptroller is demanding an investigation.

The beer sold out before the University of Maryland’s homecoming weekend.

Peter Franchot, Maryland’s comptroller, is calling for an investigation of his allegations that large brewing companies have corrupted Maryland legislators with questionable campaign contributions and favors.

“Sadly the big beer companies own the Maryland legislature, lock, stock and barrel,” Franchot said.

Anheuser-Busch has not commented on the controversy.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook