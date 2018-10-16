BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Wednesday, McDonald’s locations throughout Baltimore will be making a donation to help families with sick children.

The Ronald McDonald House hosts families while their children are being treated.

Wednesday, Baltimore area McDonald’s will donate 25 percent of their proceeds for what’s called “A Day of Change”.

The money will go toward the new Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore, which is set to open next spring.

The new house will have 55 bedrooms, and will be able to help 2,200 families, more than double than that which are helped at the current house, according to the Ronald McDonald Foundation.

Mayor Catherine Pugh gave a mayoral salute to area McDonalds.

“I want to present this citation to Scott Riordan. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Pugh said.

