WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a rabid raccoon attacked three people in the nation’s capital before being captured.

News outlets cite a Monday statement from the city’s health department saying the raccoon targeted victims in northwest Washington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood, adjacent to the Maryland suburb of the same name. Two pets were also exposed.

The specific nature of the attacks and exposure weren’t specified. It’s unclear if anyone was bitten. The people and pets were given preventative treatment.

The health department says the raccoon was humanely euthanized.

In 2017, the health department reported that northwest Washington reported the most infected raccoons, especially in the vicinity of Rock Creek Park. The neighborhood stalked by the rabid raccoon was about a half-mile from the park.

