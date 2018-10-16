  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, Notre Dame University Of Maryland, Student Protests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students at Notre Dame of Maryland University came out Tuesday to make their voices heard.

The student-organized protest was in support of women who are victims of sexual assault.

The group started at Gibbons Hall and marched to Charles Street.

This was in response to recent controversy over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh denies those allegations.

