BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died from gunshot injuries, bringing the total death count to two people after eight people have been shot Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of W. Fayette Street.

Shortly after, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

A total of two people have died in a series of shootings Tuesday. There have been eight people shot in four shootings total before 4 p.m.

There were two overnight shootings, that police believe may have been related, both were non-fatal.

Two People Shot On The Same Block In Baltimore Overnight

Later that morning, at 9:04 a.m., a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds after police were dispatched to the 9200 block of Westwood Ave for a report of a shooting. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

As the day progressed, three more people were shot, one fatally.

1 Dead In Triple Shooting Near Penn-North

Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue to investigate a reported shooting and found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died after arriving at a hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

