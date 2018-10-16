  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating two overnight shootings on the same block in Baltimore.

One of the victims was a 69-year-old woman, who police found with gunshot wounds to her body around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of  Cordelia Avenue.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Less than two hours later, at 3:13 a.m., police were told of a walk-in shooting victim at a Baltimore County hospital.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. The injury was non-life threatening.

The man was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions from the officers.

Investigators determined that both victims were shot in the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

