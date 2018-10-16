  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fine fall day despite some clouds at times.

Wednesday will bring more sun and a strong breeze. We should top out in the low to mid-60s but as colder air moves in later on, we may drop into the upper 30s by dawn on Thursday.

Very chilly air is sticking around, with the highs only in the low-50s and we may even see our first frosts in the normally colder suburbs by Friday morning.

Another cold front will move our way on Saturday and chilly air and a breeze will greet Ravens fans on Sunday.

Dress warmly, as it will feel colder than the actual air temperature, which will only be around 50 degrees at game time, but it’ll stay dry and sunny!

