BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven firefighters and two others have been taken to local hospitals after being injured during a fire believed to be caused by a gas explosion Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded just before 3:15 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 4400 block of Bowleys Ln.

Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark confirmed that six firefighters were taken to burn centers and the other injured firefighter was taken to a trauma center.

They were injured by a gas explosion that happened inside the apartment.

Two local residents were also injured and taken to local hospitals.

Clark said one may have jumped out of the window.

Firefighters are unable to get inside the apartment to shut the gas off, so they are waiting for BGE to turn off the gas.

