BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lives turned upside down by Hurricane Michael also include pets, and a number of animals displaced by Mother Nature have been moved here to Maryland.

Sasha was someone’s pet in the Florida panhandle, who was placed in a shelter there for adoption. Harry, who could still use some fattening up, was a stray that also ended up in a shelter.

And then Hurricane Michael hit.

The Baltimore Humane Society immediately offers to help take in animals after a disaster.

“We always put out that we are available, and we never know how many will come to us,” said Wendy Goldband.

It’s a common misconception that dogs moved out of disaster areas were rescued directly from a hurricane or tornado.

“Typically, the animals that are coming north are animals that have already been in a shelter, are already up for adoption,” Goldband said. “And what’s happening is the shelters are clearing the spaces out to make room for the animals that do get caught up in the disaster itself.”

In the aftermath of Michael, that’s critical for people who have no place to live themselves, let alone their pets.

“You are helping, indirectly, the animals down south who’ve been caught up in the disasters, so they do have a place to live, so in the meantime, their families can get their lives back together again,” she added.

The ripple effect of kindness.

