BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A drug turf war is to blame for a recent spike in crime, according to Baltimore city officials.

Baltimore police are increasing city patrols following a day of violence Tuesday.

City leaders said a drug war is raging on city streets with a dozen shootings in less than 48 hours.

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said 230 officers who are assigned to administrative duties will now be on the streets.

Tuggle has suspended administrative functions at each of the police precincts.

On Tuesday there were 11 shootings, 3 of which were fatal.

Then early Wednesday, another two shootings, one of which was fatal.

There have been 44 murders in the past 30 days, six murders in the past week.

Earlier this month, Tuggle suspended all leave for officers for three days after a violent spree in the city.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that there’s turf war going on and that there are illegal guns on the streets — leading to the uptick.

“There is a drug war taking place in our city. There are too many illegal guns continuing on the streets of our city,” said Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Tuggle said 650 officers are on the street Wednesday.

“There are going to be a number of things that don’t get done, but right now, patrol is our priority. Addressing crime is a priority,” Tuggle said.

It’s a short-term solution to what Mayor Pugh said is a long-term problem of a police shortage in the city.

“It’s all hands on deck, but the issue still remains that we need additional police officers in our city,” Pugh said.

State and county officers have offered help, with some patrolling Baltimore at this time.

