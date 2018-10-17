BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are increasing city patrols following a day of violence Tuesday and a recent spike in crime.

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said that 230 officers who are assigned to administrative duties will now be on the streets.

Tuggle has suspended administrative functions at each of the police precincts.

On Tuesday there were 11 shootings, 3 of which were fatal.

Then early Wednesday, another two shootings, one of which was fatal.

Tuggle said 650 officers are on the street Wednesday.

There have been 44 murders in the past 30 days, six murders in the past week.

Earlier this month, Tuggle suspended all leave for officers for three days after a violent spree in the city.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that there’s turf war going on and that there are illegal guns on the streets — leading to the uptick.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook