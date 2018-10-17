BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fraternal Order of Police for the Baltimore Police Department is “disappointed” in the portrayal of officers during a Saturday Night Live skit.

Lt. Gene S. Ryan, the president of the FOP, wrote an open letter to Lorne Michaels, the creator of SNL, about the sketch that featured Lesli Jones and Ego Nwodim on Oct. 13. Nwodim is a Baltimore native.

The comediennes were wearing Baltimore Police Department uniforms during the skit.

“I’m writing this letter on behalf of the 4,300 members of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge no. 3, both active and retired, to express great disappointment over the distorted representation of the Baltimore Police Officers on your recent show, which aired October 13, 2018. The segment in question is entitles “Traffic Stop,” and included several members of your cast, including the shows’ host Seth Myers,” Ryan wrote.

We have sent the following letter to Mr. Lorne Michaels, producer of Saturday Night Live, on behalf of our members. pic.twitter.com/sceWejrLJI — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) October 17, 2018

Although they said humor and laughter are necessary in their lives, Ryan said they took offense to the portrayal of their officers during the sketch.

“As you are most likely aware, the Baltimore Police Department is currently a very beleaguered agency in the throws of massive amounts of criticisms and disrespect,” Ryan added. “Many of our members, especially out young ones, are struggling with their choice of career and we are losing good and credible members daily.”

“It is a difficult time in Baltimore and to portray our brave, hard-working members with such an inappropriate manner is very unfortunate,” he added.

Read the full letter below:

