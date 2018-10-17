BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department is on scene after a crash involving a charter bus Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to Brick Store Rd. and Falls Rd. for a crash that involved a charter bus and another vehicle.

The fire department reports there are multiple injuries, and eight people from the bus have been taken to the hospital.

There were 35 others on the charter bus who were not injured in the crash.

Falls Rd. is closed between Gunpowder Rd. and Beckleysville Rd.

No further details have been released at this time.

Fire crews are o/s at Brick Store Rd & Falls Rd, 21074, for a crash involving a charter bus and another vehicle. Trooper requested to transport one Priority 1 patient. Preliminary reports of 41 passengers on board. More info as it becomes available. DT 1057 ^EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 17, 2018

