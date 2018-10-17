BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a second fatal crash Wednesday, this one involving a pedestrian on DeRisio Lane in Pikesville.

Investigators responded to DeRisio Lane and Sudbrook Lane around 2:51 p.m. when a pedestrian tried to cross DeRisio Lane at Sudbrook Lane and was struck by the side mirror of a 2009 Lincoln Town Car traveling through the intersection southbound on DeRisio Lane.

The victim was then forcefully knocked to the ground.

The Lincoln had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, then began to go through the intersection when the pedestrian began to cross.

The pedestrian, identified as Leonid Isaakovich, 83, of the 3600 block of Fords Lane, was taken to Sinai Hospital by Baltimore County Fire medics with potentially life-threatening injuries.

He died just before 4 p.m.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

