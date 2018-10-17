BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Wednesday in southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded at 12:17 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Saint Benedict St.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had gunshot wounds to his torso and back. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is currently in critical and unstable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Citywide Shooting detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

