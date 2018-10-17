PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County officer charged with rape after pulling a woman over will stay behind bars for now.

Officer Ryan Macklin made his first court appearance Wednesday.

His bail review was postponed until next Friday. He will remain behind bars until then.

The 6-year-veteran is accused of pulling a woman over on her way to work early Thursday morning, getting into the car and forcing her to perform a sex act.

Investigators said information leads them to believe there have been problems before. They have not elaborated on these statements as of Wednesday.

Macklin has already entered a not-guilty plea.

