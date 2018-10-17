ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The National Sailing Hall of Fame will officially leave Maryland for Rhode Island, barring any last-minute discoveries.

The Capital reports the board of directors voted 17-9 Tuesday to proceed with its deal to purchase space in Newport’s historic Armory Building.

Despite the departure, a spokeswoman for Mayor Gavin Buckley says Annapolis won’t relinquish its title as the “sailing capital of the world.”

