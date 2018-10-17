  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police say they have found the car involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Garohn Green.

Police responded to the area of Liberty Road near Croydon Road in Baltimore County at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

The crash team investigators determined that Green was crossing Liberty Road when he was struck by a car traveling east on the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle fled the area after striking the man.

Neighbor Saw Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Get Out Before Leaving

Police described the car as a 1997 to 1999, two-toned creme over silver-colored Lexus ES300, and they say they have now located the vehicle involved in the crash.

No arrests have been made at this time.

