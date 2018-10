WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Olney, Md. on October 14.

Lynette John is described as being 5-foot-2 and 168 pounds.

She has brown eyes and short black hair.

John’s family is concerned for her physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.

