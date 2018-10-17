ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are currently looking for a critically missing man who was last seen in Annapolis.

Kevin Hall, 52, was last seen on October 12, in the 100 block of Dock St.

He has tattoos of a pirate ship and Navy goat on his forearms.

Hall was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a navy-blue long sleeve Harley Davidson t-shirt, jeans, tan work boots, and is possibly wearing reading glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 260-3439 or (410) 268-4141.

