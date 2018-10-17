BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The idea is simple, but the impact could be immense.

Sharp Dressed Man has been changing lives for years, helping men prepare for a better life.

“These people come out happy and it’s probably the first time they smiled in a long time,” said Joey Jett, with Sharp Dressed Man.

The concept was spearheaded by Chris Schafer, a fashion designer, giving men who have fallen on hard times an opportunity to land on their feet with a recycled suit for job interviews and a one on one experience with their own stylist.

“Since starting this years ago, we’ve dressed about 7,000 guys and this year alone we’ve dressed 1,500 just in Baltimore,” said Chris Schafer, founder.

That generosity has led to national attention, and Saturday night, they are pairing up with a squad of skate pros, including Joey Jett, to help build a skate park next to the science center.

But funds raised will also go to Sharp Dressed Man.

“The benefit is it helps these guys feel confident, to help them get a job, because a lot of them had a rough life,” Jett said.

A boost of confidence is all some of these men need, leaving them with the power to put their best foot forward.

“When they’re excited about their own potential again, it’s really good to see,” Schafer said.

Sharp Dressed Man is located at 529 Old Town Mall, the only program of its kind in the area for men.

