BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour and Navy have teamed up to create a mascot-inspired uniform for this year’s Army-Navy game.

The game between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen is an annual tradition dating back more than 100 years.

During this year’s game, the Midshipmen will be wearing a uniform that “honors the rivalry and draws on an emblem of the school’s pride – Bill the Goat.”

To honor the 125th anniversary of Bill the Goat, the mascot will be on the team’s helmet, gloves, and cleats. The uniform also “tells the mascot and academy story through an assortment of distinct design details.”

Replica jerseys and other fan gear will be available at UA.com and the Navy bookstores.

