BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A professor from Coppin State University believes that he has discovered a new work by famed Moby Dick author, Herman Melville.

Dr. Roger Stritmatter, a humanities professor that teaches composition, believes that the work is a communication thought to be written by Melville to his terminally ill brother, Gansevoort.

After nearly 10 years of research, Strittmatter says that all of the evidence shows “forensic, literary, biographical and linguistic” support of the manuscript known as Hydrarchos MS.

The manuscript has already been the subject of four previous studies by the University of Buffalo Cedar-Fox forensics lab, and they support Stritmatter’s findings.

Stritmatter has published his own account on the forensic evidence of the document in the 2017 issue of the Journal of Forensic Document Examination.

Stritmatter will give an audience the first look at the 1846 correspondence during Coppin State University’s Charles Pryor Lecture Series, which gives members the university’s academic community a chance to introduce and discuss scholarly research.

Stritmatter also hopes to bring his evidence to the Melville scholars at the 12th International Melville Society Conference at New York University in June 2019.

