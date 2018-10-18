BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three firms involved in cybersecurity will move their headquarters to Port Covington.

“We have worked so hard to break ground in Baltimore and partner with the community we are now calling our neighbors,” said Mark Weller, with Weller Development Company.

Thursday, the announcement was made that the first tenants- three cybersecurity firms- plan to move their headquarters to the massive South Baltimore project.

“Today is about the future, soon several companies will begin to open shop and begin to reap benefits,” Weller said.

Those companies, some with ties to Silicon Valley- will head to the 235-acre waterfront land- anchoring buildings that could open by the end of 2020.

“Not only will this project play a pivotal role in helping revitalize the city but it will be an incredible economic generator for the state for Maryland,” Gov. Hogan said.

The redevelopment project is just south of I-95 and is slated to include the future headquarters of Under Armour.

Already there, the Sagamore Spirit Distillery and Rye Street Tavern.

“Port Covington is a shining example of the potential and positive growth that this city needs,” Hogan said.

“As Baltimore grows, so does rest of state, as Baltimore prospers, so does rest of state,” said Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The groundbreaking is set to start in 2019.

