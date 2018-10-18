HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Eight dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm were brought to the Humane Society of Washington County (HSWC.) The dogs include an adult Terrier mix, an adult Lhasa Apso mix, and six five-month-old Jindo mix puppies. They were reportedly rescued by Humane Society International.

Several of the dogs were made available for adoption Thursday. Others will be available later in the week after they are spayed and neutered. The HSWC said all the dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and up-to-date on worm and flea preventatives prior to being placed up for adoption.

“Knowing these animals were helpless victims of the dog meat business, we just couldn’t say no,” said Kim Jones, Director of Operations, in a statement. “We are happy that these dogs will now be able to enjoy fulfilling lives with families who love them.”

HSWC said Humane Society International worked with the farmer and local groups in South Korea to close down the dog meat farm. It held more than 200 dogs and puppies at the time. The farmer had raised dogs for human consumption for 14 years before approaching HSI.

The dogs were then reportedly transported to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands to be rehomed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook