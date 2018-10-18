BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the 19-year-old killed in a crash involving a charter bus in Baltimore County Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a charter bus and an Infiniti, and it happened just after 10:45 a.m., at Brick Store Rd. and Falls Rd.

The 19-year-old driver of the Infiniti, identified as Joel William Drawbaugh, was pronounced dead following the crash

Police say three charter buses were headed to a retreat, and the third bus had bottomed out and gotten stuck, blocking both lanes of Falls Rd.

Moments later, the Infiniti slammed into the back side, near the engine.

The fire department reports there were multiple injuries, and eight people from the bus were taken to the hospital.

There were 35 others on the charter bus who were not injured in the crash.

