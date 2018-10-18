BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, health centers all across Maryland are offering free mammograms and other health screening services.

The services typically have eligibility requirements for patients regarding residency, age, income, and insurance status.

Here’s a list of five Maryland health centers you can visit if you’re in need of a screening:

MedStar Harbor Hospital: The Cancer Center

A participating office for Maryland’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, MedStar offers free mammograms, Pap tests, and colonoscopies.

Baltimore County Department of Health

The Baltimore County of Health offers free mammograms, clinical breast exams, and Pap tests as a part their Women’s Cancer Protection program. The service is offered to uninsured Maryland residents age 40-64.

Doctors Community Hospital

Uninsured residents of Prince George’s County between the ages of 40-64 are eligible for free mammograms at Doctors Community Hospitals’ Center for Comprehensive Breast Care.

Somerset County Health Department

The SCHD offers free colonoscopies, mammograms, clinical breast exams, and Pap tests to all eligible patients.

Anne Arundel County Department of Health

Eligible women will receive coupons for free care, breast exams, mammograms, and Pap tests, to be used for a network of highly skilled, private county health care providers.

Don’t see a health center close enough for you? Check out the Free Mammograms website for more locations and information.

