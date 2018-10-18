BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a lover of Heinz ketchup, you may have to bring your own to the next Ravens game.

Starting this Sunday, Oct. 21, Heinz ketchup will no longer be a condiment at the stadium.

Since McCormick & Co. is a partner of the Ravens, their products will be on hand instead — like Frank’s RedHot Sauce and French’s ketchup and mustard.

Stubb’s Bar-B-Que sauce will also be available soon.

“This partnership is such a natural fit as it brings two Baltimore icons together to showcase our local pride and celebrate the true flavor of the city,” said Jill Pratt, VP North American Marketing Excellence at McCormick. “We are excited to spotlight our newest brands to the McCormick family by featuring Frank’s, French’s and Stubb’s condiments for fans to enjoy during their gameday experience. These brands join genuine stadium favorites, OLD BAY, McCormick Grill Mates and Lawry’s, in supporting the Ravens team.”

They also announced new menu items like Old Bay Crab Cakes, Grill Mates Black Angus Burgers and Chicken Tender Bites with Frank’s RedHot Sauce or Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Sauce.

“We are thrilled to enhance our relationship with McCormick,” stated Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales and Business Development. “The Baltimore region and McCormick share a special bond – one built on loyalty and strong standards. We are proud to be associated with such a highly-regarded Maryland-based company and excited that Ravens fans will benefit from this partnership’s special features.”

The Ravens are focusing on local partnerships and McCormick’s headquarters in Hunt Valley in Baltimore County.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook