BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police suspect foul play after finding a body on railroad tracks Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks by Towanda Avenue and Oswego Avenue near Druid Hill, to investigate the discovery of a dead body at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives took control of the investigation, and detectives suspect foul play. They are waiting for results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story is developing.

